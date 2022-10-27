16 Handles and Junior's Create Cheesecake-Inspired Sundae

New York City’s beloved brands 16 Handles and Junior's have united once more to create another exclusive cheesecake-inspired sundae for the start of the holiday season. Starting October 27th, all can indulge in the new Apple Crumb Cheesecake Sundae, which combines the brands’ signature Cheesecake Ice Cream with new sundae toppings including Spiced Apple Topping and Crumb Cake Crumbs. The sundae is available exclusively at 16 Handles shops.

The well-known soft-serve brand launched their partnership with Junior's, the iconic NYC restaurant, this June. The two brands teamed up then to debut the Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae, modeled after Junior's best-selling cheesecake flavor. After the successful launch, the partnership has now been extended with 16 Handles continuing as the exclusive purveyor of Junior’s-inspired Cheesecake Ice Cream, now with new toppings based on the restaurant’s #1 fall cheesecake flavor: Apple Crumb.

The beloved Cheesecake Ice Cream recipe remains: 16 Handles’ creamery uses natural ingredients like cream cheese and vanilla to create a decadent soft-version of Junior’s world-famous cheesecake. New toppings include Spiced Apple Topping, made with York apples, and fall spices, and Crumb Cake Crumbs, just like the best part of a crumb cake. Junior’s own Macaroon Crunch and Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce complete the recommended Apple Crumb Cheesecake Sundae.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Junior’s and introduce this delicious sundae to our menu this fall,” says CEO Neil Hershman. “After seeing how much people loved the collaboration, 16 Handles is looking forward to once again welcoming fans into our shops for our latest treat inspired by an iconic Junior’s cheesecake flavor.”

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.