16 Handles and Ketnipz Join Forces on New Froyo Flavor

For the first time, 16 Handles and Ketnipz are joining forces to bring a new frozen yogurt flavor and an exclusive merchandise drop in honor of “Palentine’s” Day. Additionally, the brands will partner for a limited pop-up retail experience from February 10 through February 14 in New York City.

16 Handles and the Ketnipz team have created the new, decadent flavor, Strawberries & Cream which has a vibrant and colorful twist. Strawberries & Cream will have a taste that is sweet and fruity, perfectly aligning with Ketnipz’s fun and lighthearted brand mission. Both companies expect the new flavor to be very popular as it will only be available for the month of February, or while supplies last. Guests will also be able to enjoy Strawberries & Cream on National Froyo Day (February 6), for which 16 Handles is giving free froyo (up to $5) to those who have signed up for the restaurant’s free mobile app or joined the online loyalty program

Ketnipz is an internationally known online merchandise brand with over three million followers on Instagram and continues to grow in popularity among all social platforms. The Ketnipz products can be spotted all across the globe in pieces and artwork showcasing their adored mascot, “Bean,” which has become a sensation through its positive messages and affirmations.

The dessert and merchandise brand are excited to announce they will host a “Palentine’s” Day celebration at 16 Handles East Village, located at 153 2nd Ave New York NY 10003. The event will feature a life-sized Ketnipz “Bean,” a photo booth and a full Ketnipz merchandise pop-up store, so New Yorkers can enjoy the Strawberries & Cream twist while taking photos and shopping exclusive items from Ketnipz. 16 Handles merchandise will also be available at Ketnipz.com on February 8 and limited edition Ketnipz x 16 Handles tote bags will only be available at 16 Handles locations while supplies last.

Behind this partnership are YouTube celebrity and Ketnipz co-owner, Danny Duncan and 16 Handles CEO, Neil Hershman, who teamed up with Ketnipz co-owner and lead designer, Harry Hambley. Duncan currently serves as 16 Handles’ Chief Creative Officer and is known for making humorous videos with millions of views through his massive social media following.

“At Ketnipz we’re always looking for unique ways to help bring people together; whether that’s through our online content, products or events,” says Hambley. “This collaboration with 16 Handles is exceptionally great as it combines all three and gives us the opportunity to make something extra special for our combined audiences. We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off 2023!”

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go