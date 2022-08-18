16 Handles and Oatly Introduce New Marshmallow Flavor

16 Handles, New York City’s iconic soft serve brand, and Oatly, the world’s original and largest oat drink company, are capping the second summer of their celebrated collaboration with an all-new flavor launching exclusively at 16 Handles shops. Marshmallow oatmilk soft serve and a “S’mores'' twist with Chocolate are available at 16 Handles through the end of the season as their soft-serve version of a late summer, campfire classic. As with all the brands’ offerings, these new oatmilk soft serve flavors are dairy free, gluten free, and kosher. Marshmallow soft serve is also made without gelatin.

The banner collaboration between the culinary teams at 16 Handles and Oatly brought to market six exclusive flavors in 2021, and Chocolate Cake and Marshmallow join best-selling soft serves like Iced Latte, Mocha, and Cinnamon Bun that are available only at 16 Handles.

Says 16 Handles CEO Solomon Choi:

“Our fans have come to know 16 Handles as a year-round destination for soft serve, whether they prefer frozen yogurt, ice cream, or our extensive vegan offerings. When it comes to dairy-free celebrations, Oatly’s creamy and decadent oat milk soft serve is amazing. Delicious and innovative flavors are our specialty, so we’re more excited than ever to continue expanding our 16 Handles-exclusive menu with the team at Oatly.”

All 16 Handles shops carry two 16 Handles x Oatly flavors in a playfully co-branded soft-serve machine. In addition to this summer’s new flavors, the Oatly and 16 Handles creative teams have brought to life a new campaign featuring signature taglines and a pastel pink color scheme, true to Oatly’s instantly-recognizable brand voice and 16 Handles’ recent brand refresh.

Following the summertime launch of Marshmallow and S’mores, 16 Handles plans to unveil its 2022 fall & winter menu, including more new oatmilk flavors from their collaboration with Oatly.