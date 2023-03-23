16 Handles and Oatly Launch Chocolate Banana Non-Dairy Flavor

With spring in full swing, 16 Handles and Oatly have collaborated once again to debut a Chocolate Banana non-dairy flavor to offer a new sweet treat this season. Starting March 23, customers at all 16 Handles locations can enjoy the chocolatey and tropical fruity flavor.

The Oatly Chocolate Banana non-dairy soft serve is created with a blend of natural flavors, combined with Oatly’s creamy oatmilk as a base, which creates a perfect mixture of cocoa and banana. This new exclusive soft serve will have a creamy and dreamy flavor customers will crave with the warmer weather on its way.

In past seasons, the two brands launched the popular Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Peppermint and Marshmallow and S’mores flavors. Chocolate Banana will be the first Oatly flavor of the year. Each recipe is flawlessly crafted between 16 Handles’ and Oatly’s culinary teams to create a delicious, non-dairy treat. Not only is Oatly soft serve certified vegan, it’s also certified non-GMO, gluten free, and kosher.

“When I see a chocolate fountain, my first dip is always a banana slice! We think this flavor is going to be a crowd pleaser this Spring,” says CEO Neil Hershman. “At 16 Handles, we are committed to creating the best frozen desserts and appealing to many different pallets, that’s why our new non-dairy chocolate banana flavor is a perfect addition to our menu.”

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.