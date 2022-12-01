16 Handles and Oatly Unveil New Chocolate Peppermint Non-Dairy Flavor

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and 16 Handles and Oatly have collaborated to debut a new Chocolate Peppermint non-dairy flavor to ring in the holiday season. Starting December 1, customers at all 16 Handles locations can enjoy a chocolatey, peppermint sweet treat.

The Oatly Chocolate Peppermint non-dairy soft serve is created with a blend of natural flavors combined with Oatly’s creamy oatmilk as a base which creates a perfect mixture of cocoa and refreshing, cool peppermint. This new exclusive soft serve will be featured for a limited time as one of two oatmilk-based flavors for the entire month of December.

The well-known dessert brand has an ongoing partnership with Oatly to serve it’s non-dairy, oatmilk based soft serve, often collaborating on exclusive limited-time flavors. In past seasons, the two brands launched the popular Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Cake and Marshmallow and S’mores flavors. Chocolate Peppermint will be the last flavor launch of the year. Each recipe is flawlessly crafted between 16 Handles’ and Oatly’s culinary teams to create a delicious, non-dairy treat. Not only is Oatly soft serve certified vegan, it’s also certified non-GMO, gluten free, and kosher.

“If you love chocolate and that fresh peppermint taste, this new non-dairy soft serve is perfect for you,” says CEO Neil Hershman. “We are thrilled to be ending the year on a high by partnering with our friends at Oatly to create this exclusive, festive flavor.”

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.