16 Handles and Oatly Unveil Two New Soft Serve Flavors

After the success of their summertime collaboration, 16 Handles and Oatly announced two new, exclusive soft serve flavors arriving to all 16 Handles shops this November and December. The new flavors, Caramel Apple and Cinnamon Bun, will launch on November 12th and December 3rd, respectively. As with the brands’ existing flavors, the new seasonal offerings are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and delightfully decadent.

Says 16 Handles CEO Solomon Choi: “After seeing how much our guests enjoyed the Oatly soft serve flavors we launched this summer, we knew that we wanted to do something special for the holiday season. Our new flavors are inspired by classic holiday desserts, and we’re proud to keep these recipes dairy-free so that even more of our guests can enjoy these exclusive Oatly soft-serve options this season.”

Caramel Apple and Cinnamon Bun will join a growing library of 16 Handles x Oatly flavors now offered on a rotating basis at the brand’s soft serve shops. Other flavors include Chocolate, Mocha, and Chai Tea as well as 16 Handles’ top-selling flavors from summer 2021: Vanilla and Iced Latte.

16 Handles has continued to expand its dairy-free offerings to ensure that all guests—regardless of dietary choices—can enjoy dessert at its shops. Their ongoing collaboration with Oatly also allows 16 Handles to increase the environmental sustainability of its menu. More information about Oatly’s focus on sustainability is available in the brand’s 2020 Sustainability Update.

16 Handles x Oatly Caramel Apple and Cinnamon Bun flavors will be available for purchase in 16 Handles shops and via the 16 Handles mobile app, which allows guests to order ahead for local delivery.