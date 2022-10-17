16 Handles to Attend Multiple Franchise Events

The business leaders of New York City’s leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, 16 Handles, are ready to meet perspective franchisees at a lineup of franchise shows this October and November. The brand, which is embarking on a growth initiative outside of the Tri-State area, is eager to spread awareness of the trending frozen yogurt brand.

Representatives from 16 Handles will be present at the following shows:

The Great American Franchise Expo, October 8-9 at the Ft. Worth Convention Center

Atlanta Franchise Show, October 22-23, 2022 at Cobb Galleria Centre

Tampa Franchise Show, November 5-6, 2022 at Tampa Convention Centre

Houston Franchise Trade Show November 12-13 at the Lone Star Convention Center

“We are excited to talk with potential candidates in new markets at shows across the country in the next few months,” says Erik Mallon, Vice President of Franchise Development for 16 Handles. “As a franchisee of the brand myself, we have a lot of exciting innovations and growth numbers to share as we continue to grow this brand nationally.”

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.

Recently, 16 Handles was acquired by its largest franchisee, Neil Hershman. With Hershman’s new role as CEO, he brought on fellow successful franchisees Erik and Lisa Mallon to the leadership team to help with the brand’s expansion initiatives and overall franchisee support.