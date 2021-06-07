16 Handles Collabs with Oatly to Release Two Non-Dairy Flavors

16 Handles, New York City’s beloved soft serve brand, is proud to announce a collaboration with Oatly, the world’s favorite oatmilk company, on the release of two, exclusive soft serve flavors certain to keep customers satiated now that summer is here. On June 8, Iced Latte will make its debut, alongside Vanilla, at all 31 16 Handles storefronts (including the brand new location in Times Square). Less than a month later, on July 6, Chai Tea will launch along with Chocolate. All flavors, developed in collaboration between the Oatly and 16 Handles product development teams, are vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and perfectly delicious.

Says 16 Handles CEO Solomon Choi:

“We've been expanding our non-dairy offerings for years, and so when the 16 Handles culinary team had the chance to work with our favorite oatmilk brand, we jumped at the chance. There's a lot that 16 Handles and Oatly share—commitments to quality, flavor innovation, sustainability... it's really an ideal collaboration.”

16 Handles has pioneered non-dairy, vegan soft serve options since launching their first soy milk flavor in 2013. Since then, the brand's chefs have created soft serve with almond milk, cashew milk, and oat milk alongside other Artisan flavors using proprietary recipes and high quality, all-natural ingredients.

16 Handles has always focused on environmental sustainability, a commitment that Oatly shares. Oatmilk is gentler on the planet when compared to dairy milk and even among its plant-based peers, generating fewer emissions and using less water. 16 Handles further offsets emissions by planting trees with its long-standing partner Trees for the Future.

Oatly soft serve is a non-dairy treat even dairy lovers can't pass up. Thanks to its light flavor, creamy oatmilk is the perfect base to let the sweet notes of vanilla, coffee, chocolate, and chai shine.

Choi adds, "There's no doubt that Oatly has been experiencing huge success globally, and in particular, the US market, which is why we are so excited to be able to bring one of their hardest-to-find product lines—Oatly soft serve—to our stores, just in time for summer. All four flavors are delicious, and I especially love the new Iced Latte soft serve our culinary teams worked on exclusively for this partnership."

That iced latte flavor pays homage to Oatly’s arrival in NYC. The oatmilk was first available in coffee shops and espresso bars on neighborhood street corners.