16 Handles Giving Away Soft Serve on National Ice Cream Day

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, 16 Handles is giving away free soft serve for 16 Handles app users. In order to receive their 3 ounces free, guests must either be existing app users or must download the 16 Handles app before visiting on July 18.

16 Handles has always been known as the ultimate soft-serve destination, and ice cream flavors have become some of the brand's most popular offerings. This year alone, the 16 Handles Artisan creamery crafted three new recipes: Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Butter Pecan Ice Cream, and Cookies & Cream Ice Cream. These join classics like Strawberry Shortcake, Vanilla, and Chocolate.

While National Ice Cream Day celebrates the classic dairy-based treat, guests can also choose to redeem their credit for any of 16 Handles' many options: frozen yogurt, gelato, sorbet, or vegan soft serve from this summer's 16 Handles x Oatly collaboration. The credit can also be redeemed for pickup or delivery via the 16 Handles app for guests who may prefer to order ahead.

"Our Artisan flavors really set 16 Handles apart," says CEO Solomon Choi. "We use our own, all-natural recipes with ingredients like scratch-baked cookies folded into the soft-serve ice cream base. We're thrilled that these flavors have been so popular with guests, and National Ice Cream Day is a great time to celebrate them."

