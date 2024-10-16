National frozen dessert brand 16 Handles is getting in on the games with the launch of a Squid Ink Black Matcha frozen yogurt flavor that coincides with one of the most highly-anticipated show premieres later this year. The limited time offer is a ‘tug of war’ between sweet matcha flavors and a scary black treat.

The jet-black dessert officially launches in all stores Oct. 16, timed perfectly for Halloween season, since the flavor instantly turns your tongue black while enjoying the treat. The unique frozen yogurt has a dark matcha flavor that takes taste buds on a daring journey.

To celebrate the dark twist on a new flavor, 16 Handles is giving guests the chance to play along for prize money and rewards through a variety of contests. Luckily for 16 Handles fans, they do not have to compete in death-defying games like the characters on the popular show.

The following challenges will take place on the 16 Handles Instagram page:

Black Tongue Challenge: Visit a 16 Handles location and try the Squid Ink Black Matcha Frozen Yogurt. Take a selfie using the Squid Ink Instagram Filter and tag @16Handles in your story. All entries will receive 10 points on the 16 Handles app and be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card. Entries accepted 10/16 to 10/31.

Dalgona Cookie Challenge : Record a selfie video using the 16 Handles Dalgona Cookie Challenge Filter and find out what special cookie you're matched with. Tag @16Handles in your story and let your followers know if the match was right! All entries will receive 10 points on the 16 Handles app and entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card. Entries accepted 10/25 to 10/29.

: Record a selfie video using the 16 Handles Dalgona Cookie Challenge Filter and find out what special cookie you’re matched with. Tag @16Handles in your story and let your followers know if the match was right! All entries will receive 10 points on the 16 Handles app and entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card. Entries accepted 10/25 to 10/29. Tug Of War Showdown: Users can vote for their favorite flavor and toppings in a froyo tug-of-war on the @16Handles Instagram story. Each day from 10/22 to 10/31, the brand will feature a poll, and any votes in the winning choice will earn points, which go toward cash discounts in the 16 Handles app.

For a complete list of additional details and rules on each challenge, visit the 16 Handles Instagram page pinned posts or the 16 Handles website.

“With the Squid Game franchise becoming such a phenomenon, and so much excitement around the new season and experience, we couldn’t help but have some fun. The traditional matcha flavor in our new jet-black color is as iconic as the show,” said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. “I can’t wait to see all the tongue pics with our social media challenges and I know this launch will bring some new guests in our stores across the county to try 16 Handles for the first time!”

16 Handles pushes the boundaries of innovation and flavor, with recent limited-edition monthly launches including flavors like French Fry, Butter Beer, Dune Spice and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Original Tart, and Made with Nutella. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings, and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough. 16 Handles is a national franchise brand that features a contemporary store design and unparalleled customer experience. To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit https://16handles.com/.