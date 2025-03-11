National frozen dessert brand 16 Handles has named Fred Frey, an accomplished restaurant franchise development leader with an extensive background in finance and business growth, as its new VP of Franchise Development.

Most recently, Frey served as Director of Franchise Development at Shipley Do-Nuts, where he played a key role in the company’s largest expansion to date, securing 117 franchise agreements in 2024 alone. Prior to that, he was Franchise Development Manager for iced tea brand HTeaO, leading its expansion into 12 states and adding more than 300 franchise agreements to its pipeline in just over two years. Frey’s expertise in franchise growth is complemented by a decade-long career in banking and finance with Wells Fargo and Merrill Lynch.

“I’m thrilled to be joining 16 Handles at such a pivotal time in its expansion,” said Frey. “The brand’s modern store design, high-quality product lineup and strong franchisee support system create an incredible opportunity for growth, and I look forward to working with the team to bring 16 Handles to new communities nationwide.”

Frey’s hire follows a year of significant growth for the New York-based brand. 16 Handles has recently expanded into new markets in Arizona, South Carolina, Texas, Florida and New York with new franchisees. The brand also refined its store design, reducing buildout costs by nearly $30,000, and now manufactures all key elements in America, offering premium-quality products at a fraction of the cost of competitors.

“Fred’s track record in franchise development and finance makes him the perfect fit to lead 16 Handles into its next phase of growth,” said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. “His experience in driving expansion and supporting franchisees aligns with our mission to make 16 Handles a go-to destination in communities across the country. We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to innovate and grow.”

16 Handles sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, cookie dough and take-home pints.

The frozen dessert brand pushes the boundaries of innovation and flavor, with recent limited-edition monthly launches including flavors like French Fry, Butter Beer, Squid Ink, Dune Spice and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Original Tart, and Made with Nutella.