16 Handles Partners with New HBO Max Show

16 Handles, New York City’s iconic soft serve brand, announced a new partnership with HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, a new Max Original series streaming November 18 on HBO Max. On November 4, 16 Handles will launch The All Nighter Cold Brew Gelato at the brand's 29 storefronts in NY, NJ, and CT. The new soft-serve gelato flavor is made with real cold brew, and it makes the perfect watch-party dessert.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is a new comedy series that follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England's prestigious Essex College. The girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

Says 16 Handles CEO Solomon Choi:

“We know our guests will be excited about this new series from HBO Max, and The All Nighter Cold Brew Gelato is the perfect flavor to celebrate the upcoming premiere.”

In addition to the new flavor, 16 Handles will be hosting the #CollegeSwirlsSweepstakes, Fans can enter via social media for a chance to win a 16 Handles gift card and The Sex Lives of College Girls Watch Party Prize Pack. The #CollegeSwirlsSweepstakes is open and The All Nighter Cold Brew Gelato is available throughout the limited-time partnership: November 4 to December 9.

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.