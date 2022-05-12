16 Handles Partners with Peacock's Girls5eva on New Fro-Yo Topping

16 Handles, a New York City-based soft serve brand, is announcing a partnership with Peacock to celebrate the new season of Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed comedy Girls5eva, streaming now on Peacock. On May 10, 16 Handles will launch Girls5 Fro-Glow, a colorful candy bark topping, at the brand's 30 shops across NY, NJ, CT, and FL. Girls5 Fro-Glow is a delicious way to “glow up” your fro-yo with a melt-in-your-mouth candy crunch.

Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine and reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they’ll try again on their own terms.

In addition to the new topping, 16 Handles will be hosting the #FroGlowSweepstakes. Fans can enter via social media for a chance to win a $105 16 Handles gift card and 1 year of Peacock! The #FroGlowSweepstakes is open for entries and Girls5 Fro-Glow is available on the toppings bar throughout the limited-time partnership: May 10 to June 6.