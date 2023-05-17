16 Handles Rolls Out Summer of Fun Campaign

16 Handles is kicking off the season of warmer weather with the launch of its Summer of Fun campaign that will introduce new monthly summer-themed menu items starting May 16, 2023. This limited-time promotion will run from May through August with each month featuring a different retro flavor designed to evoke nostalgic summer memories.

Each of the new four flavors will be introduced on the 16th day of the summer month and will be available at all 16 Handles locations nationwide for that month. They include:

Orange Creamsicle Ice Cream, available starting May 16, tastes just like the iconic summer bar with the classic combination of creamy vanilla and tangy orange.

Rocket Pop Italian Ice, available starting June 16, arrives just in time for Independence Day and will be an explosion of flavor with blends of cherry, lemon, and blue raspberry ice.

Fudgesicle Fudge Pop Sorbet, available starting July 16, has a rich Belgium chocolatey flavor with a smooth and creamy texture.

Tiger’s Blood Italian Ice, available starting August 16, features a sweet tropical taste with the combination of strawberry, watermelon and coconut flavors.

"At 16 Handles, we wanted to capture the spirit of summer with this Summer of Fun campaign and what better way to do that than with bringing back some of these retro flavors we all know and love,” says Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. "We are excited for our customers to try the new menu items throughout the season and relive some of their favorite summer memories."

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to more than 35 stores across seven states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.