16 Handles Teams with Junior's on Cheesecake Ice Cream

Nothing says summer like ice cream, and nothing says New York like a slice of Junior’s Cheesecake. So 16 Handles and Junior’s Restaurant are uniting to bring New Yorkers the ultimate summer treat: The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake Ice Cream. Using the Junior’s world famous recipe as inspiration, 16 Handles will swirl a new Cheesecake Ice Cream, made from scratch at 16 Handles’ Artisan creamery.

New Yorkers can escape the summer heat with the new Cheesecake Ice Cream topped with Junior’s Macaroon Crunch, Strawberry Sauce, and Vanilla Wafers, crafting a bespoke Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae, only at 16 Handles. The exclusive new flavor and classic toppings fresh from the Junior’s kitchen will be available across all 16 Handles locations throughout summer (or until supplies last).

“We’re always excited to find new ways to satisfy every sweet tooth in New York, and there’s no better partner than 16 Handles to help fulfill that mission,” says Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior’s. “With this sensational flavor, this summer is sure to be the sweetest yet.”

June 21st marks the official start of summer, and Junior’s plans to spread the summertime sweetness far and wide. Junior’s and 16 Handles will be hosting summertime samplings of their new exclusive flavor at several New York locations, bringing this iconic New York dessert collaboration to the streets for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy. Fans can follow along on social media via @16handles and @juniorscheesecake for details about pop-up events.

“No one does cheesecake better than Junior’s,” says Solomon Choi, Founder and CEO of 16 Handles. “We knew that bringing these iconic New York dessert brands together would create a delicious Cheesecake Ice Cream, and we’re excited for everyone to try it at our shops this summer.”