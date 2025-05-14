At Point University’s recent commencement, 177 Chick-fil-A team members including one Operator earned accredited college degrees without taking on student debt, thanks to a growing national trend in employer-sponsored education.

More than 70 of the graduates walked the stage in person, with over a dozen Chick-fil-A Operators attending in support. These graduates completed their degrees online while working at restaurants nationwide, supported by a partnership between Ficus Education, Point University, and over 120 Chick-fil-A Operators.

Before the ceremony, Operators, graduates, and families gathered in a private hospitality suite hosted by Ficus Education where Andre’ Kennebrew, Chairman of the Board at Point University, Director of Relationships for Lifeshape, and former Chick-fil-A leader, delivered heartfelt remarks to celebrate the impact of this milestone.

“Anything we can do to grow Operators and team members, that’s what matters,” said Kennebrew. “This program is making dreams possible for so many people.” He also encouraged Operators to continue championing the benefit: “This is worth growing. It needs to double—one hundredfold.”

With national student loan debt now exceeding $1.6 trillion and the average borrower carrying between $30,000 and $38,000 in loans, the class of 177 Chick-fil-A graduates collectively avoided more than $6 million in debt. Their education was fully funded through an employer-sponsored subscription model provided by Ficus Education.

“Every graduate represents a story of perseverance, support, and opportunity,” Doug Danowski, president of Ficus Education, said. “This is what it looks like when businesses champion education, not just as a perk, but as a strategy for long-term growth and impact.”

Ficus Education helps businesses offer access to debt-free college through a turnkey model that removes the cost and administrative burden. Employees complete flexible, accredited degree programs online through Point University without loans or out-of-pocket tuition. Schedules are fully asynchronous, making it ideal for frontline and hourly team members.