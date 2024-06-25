Smoothie King announced its newest franchisee, rapper and smoothie-lover, 2 Chainz. 2 Chainz, in partnership with longtime Smoothie King franchisee and friend, Philip Jones, is opening a Smoothie King kiosk inside State Farm Arena just in time for the Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft Party on June 26. Now for the first time ever, Atlanta sports and entertainment fans can enjoy Smoothie King during their favorite events, including Hawks games. Smoothie King became the official smoothie partner of the team in 2023.

The new Smoothie King kiosk inside State Farm Arena will be unveiled tomorrow, June 26, during the Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft Party. Fans attending the venue will be able to choose from a variety of Smoothie King’s most popular blends, including Angel Food, Gladiator Vanilla, Caribbean Way, and more. This venture showcases an expansion of Smoothie King’s already robust presence in Atlanta—with more than 80 stores—further solidifying its presence in the market.

“As we continue to expand, we’re thrilled to welcome 2 Chainz to our franchisee family—not to mention in collaboration with one of our great partners in the Atlanta Hawks,” says Wan Kim, Smoothie King CEO. “2 Chainz’s passion for health and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle; that coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, embodies the essence of our brand and makes this a perfect match.”

“I visit Smoothie King at least twice a week, so this partnership has been a long time coming,” says 2 Chainz. “Opening a Smoothie King in State Farm Arena felt like the right move for me. Throughout my health journey, I’ve been mindful of my choices, and when I go to games and events it’s no different – I’m always looking for nutritious options and Smoothie King is in a class of its own when it comes to delicious smoothies with no added sugar. I’m proud to join the brand.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our franchise and the entire community. Having two of our favorite partners in 2 Chainz and Smoothie King select State Farm Arena for a new location is a perfect fit. Our fans will enjoy having another nutritious and delicious option at games and concerts,” says Andrew Saltzman, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena.

As part of its Clean Blends initiative, Smoothie King’s menu includes only whole fruits and veggies, no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and zero grams of added sugar in many smoothie options. Smoothie King also now offers Smoothie Bowls which include delicious combinations of premium ingredients to help guests achieve an active and balanced lifestyle.

With a proven business model that has been tested and perfected for over 50 years, Smoothie King prides itself on offering a compelling investment opportunity to franchisee candidates by offering a lower cost model, simple operations, low labor, and flexible footprint – all while continuing the mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle.