3Natives Acai and Juicery, where health-conscious consumers go to enjoy freshly prepared and healthy bowls, smoothies, salads and wraps made with sustainably produced ingredients, is celebrating remarkable 2024 success that positions the franchise brand for even more expansion in 2025. The brand achieved 40 percent store growth, adding 13 locations and breaking into three new markets, while launching new technology and operational efficiencies last year. For Q1 this year, the brand reports 27.9% systemwide sales growth over the same quarter last year. Now, the company expects to open another six locations this year, including its 50th, and one in a new state, as well as introduce menu innovations to continue to build a powerful presence in the healthy fast-casual dining space.

“We’re proud of the success achieved in 2024 and already in Q1 this year by our franchise teams, and we’re looking forward to welcoming new owners to help us elevate the brand even more,” said Anthony Bambino, founder and CEO of 3Natives. “As we continue to expand into new markets, we are looking to attract potential franchisees who are passionate about offering a fresh and delicious product line to those living a healthy lifestyle.”

Bambino founded the healthy living café concept in 2013. The brand specializes in acai bowls and juices made with fresh, never-frozen fruit, along with salads, hot and cold wraps, smoothies and other healthy favorites. Most selections are ready for guests in under two minutes.

Today, 3Natives serves its clean cuisine in 45 locations nationwide. Last year’s new openings included first-ever locations in Georgia, Arizona and New York – a major step in its nationwide expansion.

Five of the six new locations coming this year are in 3Natives’ home state of Florida (Weston, Lantana, Vero Beach, Sarasota and Orlando), and the sixth will be in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the first in that state. The brand is also kicking off 2025 with extended hours to capture new dayparts and exciting menu innovations to appeal to a dessert-loving crowd. These sweet dishes are designed to expand 3Natives’ appeal to customers seeking dessert options, making it the perfect destination for both healthy meals and now healthy treats with a sweet spin:

Coco Breeze: A refreshing coconut-based bowl topped with granola, Nutella, strawberry, mango and coconut flakes.

Nutella Crunch: A decadent acai-based bowl featuring Nutella, granola, banana, strawberries and chocolate almonds.

For more information on owning a location of this brand that has found the sweet spot in consumers’ desire for healthy meals and indulgent treats, visit the Franchise Opportunities page of the 3Natives website.