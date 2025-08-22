Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that 3Natives Acai Cafe is No. 4,166 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized for the first time, especially alongside such respected brands,” said Anthony Bambino, Founder and CEO of 3Natives Acai Cafe. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team—from the home office driving franchise growth and operations, to our outstanding franchisees and staff who deliver a delicious, memorable experience to every guest.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. 3Natives is being recognized for the company’s impressive 84% growth over the past three years as they continue to expand with new locations throughout the country. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”