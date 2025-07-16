3Natives Acai and Juicery has rebranded its name to 3Natives Acai Cafe. The company name change supports the franchise brand’s vast menu options that go beyond their signature acai bowls, smoothies and juices, which also includes delicious cold and hot-pressed wraps, salads, breakfast sandwiches and coffees.

“The refreshed name signals to guests that 3Natives is more than a juice or smoothie bar—it’s a go-to destination for satisfying, health-conscious meals any time of day,” said Anthony Bambino, founder and CEO of 3Natives Acai Cafe. “We’re staying true to our roots while continuing to innovate with new flavors, seasonal offerings, and the fast, friendly service our guests expect.”

Guests will start seeing signage displayed with the refreshed name both inside and outside of their neighborhood location.

3Natives Acai Cafe offers fresh, flavorful dishes and drinks made with sustainably sourced ingredients—most ready in under two minutes—making it a top choice for those seeking both convenience and quality.

The rebrand comes on the heels of exciting growth plans for 2025, which include six new openings (including the brand’s first in a new state), the milestone 50th location, and strong systemwide sales momentum.

Founded in 2013 by Bambino in Tequesta, Florida, the concept has grown to 46 locations across Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, New York, and Arizona.