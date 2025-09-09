3Owl, the hospitality-focused digital agency renowned for crafting frictionless experiences and seamless integrations, proudly announces the appointment of Warwick McLaren as Senior Account Director. Based in Atlanta, 3Owl continues to scale its restaurant vertical with Warwick’s arrival, adding powerful martech and digital strategy depth to its offering.

With two decades of brand-side experience driving transformation across digital experience platforms, loyalty ecosystems, and marketing technology stacks, Warwick brings the operational fluency and systems thinking today’s restaurant leaders need. He joins 3Owl at a time of accelerated demand for integrated, guest-first solutions that don’t just look good—they work hard.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend the past decade building and deploying MarTech across the restaurant industry, but I wanted the chance to work with brands that are really looking to push the boundaries and innovate,” stated McLaren. “Having previously partnered with 3Owl as a client, I’ve always admired the agency’s commitment to best-in-class work and the way they care for their team and clients.”

“Warwick brings a rare mix of restaurant empathy and digital intelligence,” said David Feldman, President of 3Owl. “He’s fluent in the complexities of martech and loyalty ecosystems, and he understands the pressure operators face every day. With him onboard, we’re strengthening our ability to craft smarter, more connected guest experiences.”

Warwick’s experience spans both the client and agency sides of the table. He’s led digital innovation for major multi-unit brands including FAT Brands, Craveworthy Brands, and, most recently, PF Chang’s where he architected CRM and loyalty platforms, and built strategies that bridge brand storytelling with backend system performance. His portfolio includes work that:

Optimized digital ordering funnels to reduce cart abandonment and improve conversion



Reengineered martech stacks to better integrate loyalty, POS, and mobile UX



Developed actionable guest segmentation strategies for sustained lifetime value



Launched campaigns that married emotional resonance with data-driven precision

At 3Owl, he will lead strategic partnerships with restaurant clients, oversee the implementation of full-service digital platforms, and mentor internal teams to move with greater technical fluency and operational empathy.

His appointment reflects 3Owl’s commitment to helping brands simplify martech complexity, drive more profitable guest behavior, and integrate solutions that actually support frontline teams.