This year, 4 Rivers Smokehouse marks a significant milestone as it celebrates 15 years of serving mouthwatering BBQ and giving back to the community. Founded by John Rivers in Winter Park, Florida, in 2009, 4 Rivers has become one of the South’s most beloved BBQ joints. In the spirit of the season of giving, 4 Rivers will continue its journey of 15 Years of Giving by launching various meaningful initiatives through the end of 2024. Each initiative is thoughtfully designed to reflect their core mission of supporting local communities.

“Our 15th anniversary is not just a celebration of our Smokehouse; it’s an opportunity to express our gratitude to the communities and guests who have supported us,” said John Rivers, founder and CEO of 4R Restaurant Group. “At 4 Rivers, BBQ represents more than just great food—it’s about uniting people and making a lasting impact. The ‘Peace, Love, 4 Our Communities’ initiative embodies our core values, highlighting how the spirit of community and kindness can create a ripple effect that brings us all closer together.”

Through the Peace, Love, 4 Our Communities initiative, 4 Rivers will be partnering with various organizations to give back to their communities. These organizations include Winter Park Neighborhood Center/Killarney Elementary School, a non-profit that addresses specific needs of their surrounding community; The Farmworker Association of Florida, a statewide, grassroots, community-based, non-profit, farmworker membership organization with over 10,000 Haitian, Hispanic, and African American members and five offices in the state of Florida, working for social and environmental justice with farmworkers; and the Big C Outreach, a partnership between Christians of all denominations to use spiritual gifts, talents, and resources in the service of others. In addition to handing out sandwiches to these communities, each individual event will also have their own theme: a halloween themed event for the Winter Park Neighborhood Center/Killarney Elementary School for the children, a Giving Thanks Christmas Event for the Farmworker Association of Florida, and a Coat and Blanket Drive for the Big C Outreach.

As part of the 15 Years of Giving celebration, 4 Rivers is also hosting a series of special promotions and giveaways that highlight their unwavering passion for giving back to the community. Join the team in celebrating 15 years of deliciousness with exclusive anniversary merchandise, including anniversary t-shirts ($18) and a limited-edition 32 oz refillable cup for just $5—available while supplies last—offering $1 refills through the end of 2024. Guests are also invited to share their favorite memories with 4 Rivers by submitting videos and photos to be featured. Plus, stay tuned for exciting giveaways on social media, exclusively for their loyal guests. In addition to the special promotions, 4 Rivers is excited to unveil a variety of limited-time offerings and unique collaborations.

Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Nachos

Join 4 Rivers Smokehouse as they partner with AdventHealth to save lives. Now through October 26, 4 Rivers will be offering Pink Nachos ($12.49) made with pink tortilla chips fried to order, with partial proceeds benefiting Advent Health for Women, which raises funds for breast cancer research. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar in support of the cause. The Tallahassee Smokehouse will specifically raise funds for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Holiday Bonus Card Program

For every in-store $25 gift card purchased until December 29, guests will receive a $5 Holiday Bonus Card.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Giveaway

On October 26, the first 15 guests at each Smokehouse location will receive a complimentary pulled pork sandwich.

Buy a Meal, Give a Meal

Guests can donate $10 for a meal, benefiting a local organization in each market. Stay tuned for details.

Tri-Tip Limited-Time Offer

Available now through December 29, enjoy the Santa Maria Tri Tip Steak Sandwich ($13.99), featuring smoked medium-rare tri-tip topped with zesty 4R Chimichurri on a toasted hoagie bun; Santa Maria Tri Tip Steak Bowl ($12.49) with tender tri-tip steak served over white rice and black beans, garnished with pico, queso, and guasacaca; or the Pulled Pork Bowl ($9.99), which includes pulled pork over white rice and black beans, finished with pico, queso, guasacaca, crème fraîche, cilantro, and a drizzle of 4R Chimichurri.

Hourglass Brewery Collaboration

Pop-up event at Hourglass Brewery featuring Bayou Bar Beer, scheduled for December. Stay tuned for details.

4R Serve Days

In each 4 Rivers market, serve days are being scheduled to serve the community. Stay tuned for details.

Central Florida – The Mustard Seed

Daytona – Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Lakeland – seRV with Purpose – Blessings and Hope Food Pantry

Tampa – Feeding Tampa Bay

Gainesville – UF’s Volunteer with Hunger

Jacksonville – Feeding Northeast Florida

Tallahassee – Second Harvest of the Big Bend

As 4 Rivers embarks on its 15th-anniversary celebration, the Smokehouse’s commitment to community, BBQ, and service remains as strong as ever. Through the “Peace, Love, 4 The Greater Good” campaign and the ongoing efforts of the 4R Foundation, 4 Rivers will continue to foster goodwill, create opportunities, and serve as a gathering place for all.