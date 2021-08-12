4 Rivers Smokehouse to Open New Store in Orlando

4 Rivers Smokehouse announced the opening of its newest location in Orlando’s bustling SoDo (South of Downtown) district. Slated to open early next year, the award-winning BBQ restaurant will be located at 3200 South Orange Avenue.

Recognized as the “South’s Best BBQ Joint” by Southern Living, 4 Rivers Smokehouse will bring popular classics like 18-hour smoked Signature Angus Brisket, Pulled Pork and Burnt Ends to the flourishing dining district. The SoDo Smokehouse will also offer a menu that includes delicious selections such as BBQ Baked Beans, Smokehouse Corn and St. Louis Style Ribs. A variety of John Rivers Originals will also be available, including the Six Shooter, a longtime fan favorite that’s made with baked cheese grits topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, pickles, jalapeños and 4R Signature sauce. Additionally, the location will serve Vegan Burnt Ends, a 100 percent plant-based dish that has received rave reviews from vegetarians, vegans and carnivores alike.

“Given the challenges of the last year, we are incredibly grateful to be in a position to expand the footprint of the 4Rivers family of restaurants. We are particularly excited to open a new Smokehouse in our hometown of Orlando” says John Rivers, 4R Restaurant Group Founder/CEO. “The Smokehouse’s proximity to Orlando Health, City Hall, and other local partners will allow us to strengthen the relationships that fuel not only our business, but more importantly our ministry and the important work we are doing at the 4Roots Farm. We look forward to serving the wonderful families and businesses in the Downtown and SoDo districts and to sharing with them a little taste of our ‘Barbecue Ministry’.”

The 3,636 square-foot SoDo Smokehouse will offer indoor seating for 66 guests as well as the largest outdoor capacity of any 4 Rivers location. The outdoor area will feature the first-ever 4 Rivers Pavilion, an open-air space where diners will enjoy 4 Rivers food, live music and a rotating selection of craft beer and wine. The outdoor Pavilion will also be available for private event bookings.

Another first-of-its-kind feature at the SoDo Smokehouse will be a double drive-thru that will support the increased demand for off-premises dining. Additionally, the new Smokehouse will include the largest 4 Rivers area dedicated for to-go pickup and third-party delivery partners such as Uber Eats and DoorDash.

The new 4 Rivers Smokehouse will employ approximately 40 people and is being launched in conjunction with locally owned Pineloch Management Corp. Future announcements will be made about hiring events.