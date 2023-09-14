7 Brew Announces Second Opening in San Antonio

7 Brew Coffee launched its first San Antonio location in June, and the second SA stand soft opens Monday, Sept. 18. Beginning Friday, Sept. 22, the second location will host a series of soft opening events leading up to its Swag Day grand opening on Sept. 30.

7 Brew will kick off these events with Charity Days. During Charity Days, customers can drive-thru and receive 50% off any drink, and 7 Brew will match the full price to donate to three dedicated charities - CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and San Antonio’s very own Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative.

The second soft opening event is Community Hours, where customers can swing by during select hours and receive any small drink for free .

WHEN:

Charity Days:

Sept. 22 from 5:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. | CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation

Sept. 23 from 5:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. | St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Sept. 24 from 5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative

Community Hours:

Sept. 25-26 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 27-29 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.



WHERE: 6202 N I-35 Frontage Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

WHY: 7 Brew Coffee is revolutionizing the drive-thru experience by creating a unique and tailored approach for each and every customer. The Brew Crew prides itself in making personal connections with and putting a smile on the face of all those who stop by. With over 20,000 unique drink combinations and sugar-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free customizations, 7 Brew has something for everyone.