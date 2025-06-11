7 Brew, the drive-thru beverage concept reimagining the industry with its speed of service, premium-quality drinks, and high-energy hospitality, announced the appointment of Christopher Held as its first Chief Supply Officer. The creation of the new role will be key to supporting the rapid expansion of 7 Brew – known as one of the fastest growing operators in its industry.

“Hiring our first Chief Supply Officer marks a pivotal milestone in 7 Brew’s growth journey,” said Chris Dawson, President of 7 Brew. “We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to the team. His deep experience and leadership will be instrumental in overseeing the management of distribution, procurement, commodity management, demand planning and quality assurance, driving the expansion of 7 Brew. This not only supports our rapid growth, but also ensures consistency across our stands and delivers on 7 Brew’s promise to be the best part of a customer’s day.”

Held joins 7 Brew from Inspire Brands, where he served as the company’s first Chief Supply Officer and helped lead its expansion from 3,500 restaurants to 32,000 restaurants worldwide. During his time at Inspire Brands, Held built and led supply chain teams across the company’s portfolio of brands including Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and Sonic. A recognized expert in supply chain strategy, Held has advised two U.S. presidents on food inflation and tariff strategy. Earlier in his career, he served as the SVP of Supply Chain for KFC and was also a consultant at McKinsey.

“I’m excited to join 7 Brew and for the opportunity to drive transformational change during such an auspicious time for the Company,” said Held. “I look forward to building a resilient, intelligent supply network that ensures every stand is seamlessly stocked with the freshest ingredients and newest flavors so we can keep exceeding expectations and delighting our customers every day.”

7 Brew continues expanding across the U.S., with a mission to transform the drive-thru beverage experience by cultivating kindness and joy in every drink through its service, speed, quality, energy, and atmosphere – creating a cultural movement. As Chief Supply Officer, Held further strengthens 7 Brew’s leadership team, and will support the Company’s scaling of its operations, optimization of its supply chain, and commitment to consistent product availability and quality across its more than 400 U.S. stands.