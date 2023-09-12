7 Brew Coffee Launches Cold Brew

7 Brew Coffee has launched Cold Brew coffee, which will be available at 100-plus stands across 19 states. The new Cold Brew coffee is sourced from 100 percent Peruvian coffee beans that undergo a light roast. The beverage offers a distinctive, chocolatey counterpoint to 7 Brew’s proprietary fruit forward Espresso Blend.

“7 Brew stands out simply because The Brew Crew is the best team on the street. These authentic brewistas, through speed and customization, make every experience a positive one,” says John Davidson, Chief Executive Officer of 7 Brew Coffee. “Our guests love that they can enjoy anything from a small hot coffee to an energy drink, and we’re now providing them with even more choices with the introduction of our custom, premium Cold Brew. We think Cold Brew will be a big hit at every location and every season.”

Cold brew continues to gain popularity as the coffee drink of choice for consumers. The cold brew coffee market is expected to grow by $1.37 billion between 2020 and 2025, according to a 2022 research report from Technavio. Further, the market had year-over-year growth of 26.24 percent in 2021, and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44 percent during the forecast period.

The menu development team at 7 Brew carefully selected the Cold Brew for its rich, bold flavor that can be enjoyed without any additions, and delivers an energy boost without sacrificing a silky-smooth finish. For consumers looking to layer in more flavor for that perfect Instagram-able drink, all of 7 Brew’s premium sauces and syrups perfectly complement the Cold Brew providing the optionality 7 Brew guests demand.

7 Brew guests can order personalized drinks from a broad range of the brand’s customizable coffee beverages, infused 7 Energy drinks, smoothies, and teas with over 20,000 unique combinations available including sugar-free and non-dairy options. The brand continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. with recent and forthcoming stand openings in the Southern, Midwest and Northeast regions.