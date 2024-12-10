7 Brew, the drive-thru beverage concept reimagining the industry with its speed of service, premium-quality drinks, and high-energy hospitality, today announced the appointment of Nick Chavez as its first Chief Marketing Officer. A high-impact brand leader with a proven track record in cultivating strong consumer relationships and delivering measurable results for major consumer-facing companies, Chavez will play a key role in elevating 7 Brew’s brand presence. He will lead efforts to position 7 Brew as a cultural phenomenon, supporting the launch of new stands nationwide, increasing customer visits, and growing the company’s loyalty program to build a dedicated and passionate fan base.

“Nick is an accomplished marketer with a proven track record of guiding brands through transformative growth. His exceptional experience and results-driven approach make him an ideal addition to the 7 Brew team,” said Chris Dawson, President of 7 Brew. “As 7 Brew embarks on its next phase of expansion, Nick’s expertise in driving sales, engaging younger consumers, and executing impactful brand strategies will be invaluable to our continued success.”

Chavez brings over 25 years of experience in consumer and integrated marketing communications across the restaurant, electronics, and digital media industries, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Most recently, as Chief Marketing Officer at KFC US, Chavez successfully attracted younger, more diverse audiences to the brand, drove e-commerce growth, and launched the KFC Rewards loyalty program. In nearly 12 years at Nintendo of America, Chavez played a key role in the team that propelled the Wii, Nintendo 3DS, and Nintendo Switch gaming systems to global success, and launched hundreds of Nintendo-published video games. Prior to Nintendo, Chavez held various marketing roles at Yahoo! for over a decade.

“7 Brew is at an exciting point in its growth, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team,” said Chavez. “My experience in the restaurant industry has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m excited to bring that energy into the beverage space. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to accelerate 7 Brew’s stand growth, expand the loyalty program, and further elevate this unique brand as it continues to make a significant cultural impact.”

7 Brew is gaining momentum as it expands across the U.S., with a mission to transform the drive-thru beverage experience by cultivating kindness and joy in every drink through its service, speed, quality, energy, and atmosphere – creating a cultural movement. As Chief Marketing Officer, Chavez strengthens 7 Brew’s leadership team, bringing invaluable expertise in marketing and customer engagement – critical for driving the company’s continued growth and success.