7 Brew, the drive-thru beverage concept reimagining the industry with its speed of service, premium-quality drinks, and high-energy hospitality, announced the launch of its Flavor Madness Sweepstakes, a month-long promotion kicking off in March, to bring excitement and fun to its valued customers during the height of college basketball season.

From March 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025, 7 Brew customers can drive thru and scan a QR code to enter the 7 Brew Flavor Madness Sweepstakes for a chance to win incredible prizes, including the Grand Prize of a brand-new Ford Bronco Wildtrak. Participants may play once a day, with each play earning them an additional entry into the Grand Prize drawing. Open to new and existing customers ages 18 and older, this is the perfect opportunity to sip, play, and win!

“We’re beyond excited to launch 7 Brew’s Flavor Madness 2025, our first-ever digital scratch ‘n win game, and invite our customers to be a part of the fun,” said Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer at 7 Brew. “This is more than just a sweepstakes—it’s a chance for our fans to join in on something new, play along, and add a little extra excitement to their daily 7 Brew run. We love creating moments that bring joy to our communities, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone all month long!”

In addition to the Grand Prize, customers can look forward to winning a variety of other exclusive prizes, including:

7 Brew Gift Cards of $10 and $25 value

7 Brew Free Drink Cards

Red and Blue 7 Energy T-Shirts

7 Brew Hoodies

Mini 7 Brew Basketballs

7 Brew Basketball Jerseys

7 Brew Ice Shaker Canpanions

7 Brew Backpacks

7 Brew continues gaining momentum across the U.S., transforming the drive-thru beverage experience with each new market it enters. Currently, the brand is available in 343 stands across 32 states, cultivating kindness and joy in every drink through its service, speed, quality, energy, and atmosphere.