7 Brew, the drive-thru beverage concept reimagining the industry with its speed of service, premium-quality drinks, and high-energy hospitality, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Quillen as its first Chief People Officer. As 7 Brew continues its bold national expansion, the new Chief People Officer role is designed to build the people, systems and strategy needed to support a brand that is fast-growing, fun and brimming with opportunity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to 7 Brew. Her passion for company culture and expertise in human resources make her an ideal leader for this crucial role on our leadership team,” said Chris Dawson, President of 7 Brew. “Our Brew Crew, our franchise partners, and our corporate employees are our most valuable asset, and their dedication drives our success every day. As we reach a pivotal point in our growth, I’m confident that Stephanie’s proven ability to create environments where teams and talent thrive will help shape 7 Brew into a high-performing, people-first environment.”

Quillen brings over 15 years of experience in this space, with a track record of developing people strategies and driving large-scale transformation across some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Most recently, as Principal Executive Advisor at Guild, she partnered with Fortune 500 companies to build future-ready workforces through transformational HR strategies. Prior to Guild, Quillen was VP of People at Indigo Ag, where she led global talent initiatives. She also held a series of senior HR leadership roles at Tyson Foods, including Head of People Strategy & HR Capabilities. Earlier in her career, Quillen spent five years at Walmart, specializing in executive selection, assessment strategy, hiring and global HR operations.

“I’m excited to join 7 Brew and for the opportunity to lead and enhance the employee experience,” said Quillen. “The Company’s commitment to a people-first culture is evident, and I look forward to leveraging my human resources experience to ensure we have the right infrastructure, strategies and development programs to make 7 Brew the best place our employees will ever work.”

7 Brew is gaining momentum as it expands across the U.S., with a mission to transform the drive-thru beverage experience by cultivating kindness and joy in every drink through its service, speed, quality, energy, and atmosphere – creating a cultural movement. As Chief People Officer, Quillen strengthens 7 Brew’s leadership team, furthering the Company’s dedication to fostering a positive culture, enhancing talent retention and development, and providing meaningful opportunities for career growth.