7 Brew to Open Outpost in San Antonio

7 Brew Texas, the Central Texas and Southeast Texas franchisee of 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee, announced it will bring the breakout brand to its first location in San Antonio (2901 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, Texas, 78148) with a grand opening on July 15, 2023.

7 Brew is a rapidly growing coffee brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their daily energy boost. Revolutionizing drive-thru drinks by highlighting a positive experience, hand-crafted beverages, and exceptional speed of service, 7 Brew offers more than 20,000 unique drink options. The 7 Originals and classic coffee drinks offer a variety of flavor profiles and styles, so whether you like it hot or iced, sweet or sugar-free, creamy or straight, the 7 Brew Brewistas have the perfect drink combination for every customer at their fingertips.

“We couldn’t be more excited to greet and get to know all the San Antonians,” says Payton Medlin, Field Operations Manager for 7 Brew San Antonio. “7 Brew is so much more than coffee, and our goal is to bring joy and make a connection with every guest that drives through the line. The lines may be fast, but the friendships we make are long.”

7 Brew will host a series of soft opening celebrations leading up to the Swag Day grand opening on July 15:

June 26: 100th Stand Celebration: The first 100 lucky guests will receive a free drink (up to 2 free drinks per car, up to a medium).

June 29: CHRISTUS Children’s: 7 Brew will offer a 50% beverage discount to guests and donate 100% of all proceeds to CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation.

June 30: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Day - 7 Brew will offer a 50% beverage discount to guests and donate 100% of all proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

July 1: Morgan’s Wonderland Day - 7 Brew will offer a 50% beverage discount to guests and donate 100% of all proceeds to Morgan’s Wonderland.

July 10-14: Community Hours (7am-8am, 12pm-1pm, 5pm-6pm) – Free small drinks will be offered to guests during select hours.

July 15: Swag Day Grand Opening: The first person in each drive-thru line will win free coffee for a year, and all guests that purchase a large drink will take home a 7 Brew t-shirt.

Born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone, the company founders dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while doing it. You’re greeted by a Brew Crew team member in the line or at the window, they get to know you and your preferences and make your drink just how YOU like it every time. From energetic custom music playlists curated by the local Brewistas, to the warm welcoming smiles, 7 Brew will be the happy new addition to your morning [and afternoon] routine.