7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at its second-ever walk-thru location in the heart of the University District at The Ohio State University at 2118 N High St. Striving to be a good community partner and in line with 7 Brew’s partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, 7 Brew Ohio State presented a check for $2,000 to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“The opening of this walk-thru location is more than just expanding our footprint – it’s about sharing the energy, speed and authentic connections that define who we are within a new community,” said Chris Dawson, president of 7 Brew. “This second walk-thru 7 Brew is a testament to the incredible momentum behind our brand and the passion of our team, our franchisees and customers who make it all possible.”

To kick off the opening celebrations, 7 Brew Ohio State hosted a Friends and Family weekend on Sept. 5-7, where Ohio State students and staff could get a free small drink.

“Opening this walk-thru gives us the opportunity to fuel the student body while becoming an integral part of campus culture,” said Rick Nader of Motley 7 Brew, a franchisee of 7 Brew. “This launch represents a major milestone for us as we continue to grow, connect with new communities and share our mission of cultivating kindness with the next generation.”

7 Brew’s next step is to host Community Hours Sept. 8-11, where Ohio State students and staff are invited to enjoy a free small drink. Community Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.

The business will also host a “Swag Day” on Friday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., during which customers who purchase a large drink will get a free 7 Brew t-shirt, while supplies last.

More than your standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew. The brand boasts more than 460 stands across the country.