7 Brew Coffee, the rapidly-growing drive-thru beverage brand that is redefining what it means to grab a drink on the go, celebrated the opening of its 500th stand with a full-throttle, race-themed takeover in Toms River, N.J., Saturday.

Since 2017, 7 Brew has grown from a single stand in Rogers, Ark., to a movement built on kindness, speed and community. In 2024, it was recognized as the nation’s fastest-growing restaurant chain, achieving more than 4,000 percent growth since 2019. Today, with 500 stands and counting, 7 Brew continues to deliver handcrafted drinks and unforgettable drive-thru experiences to coffee and beverage lovers across the country.

“7 Brew is all about cultivating kindness in communities across the country, and we were excited to transform our Toms River stand into an interactive racetrack experience to welcome first-timers and die-hard fans alike,” said Chris Dawson, 7 Brew president. “Our race to 500 stands is a testament to our amazing customers, remarkable franchisees and the best Brewistas on the planet. This milestone isn’t a finish line, it’s just another lap in our mission to spread kindness, fun and flavor everywhere we go.”

Raceway arches marked the start and finish lines of the high-energy drive-thru experience, complete with a car show, exclusive giveaways and some of 7 Brew’s biggest fans who traveled in for the occasion. After guests grabbed their favorite drinks, they capped off the excitement of the day with a photo finish.

To kick off the festivities, the Toms River stand hosted a series of community-focused events that have become a hallmark of the brand’s new stand openings, including Caffeine for a Cause and Friends & Family Hours. Additional events will be held this week, including Community Hours from Oct. 13-17 and Swag Day on Oct. 18, where guests receive a limited-edition t-shirt with the purchase of a large drink.

Proceeds from Caffeine for a Cause were donated to Toms River first responders and Ocean of Love, underscoring 7 Brew’s commitment to spreading kindness in the communities it serves.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate 7 Brew’s 500th stand in Toms River, and to bring not just amazing drinks, but 7 Brew’s brand of energy and kindness to the community,” said Shunori Ramanathan, 7 Brew’s New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia franchisee. “7 Brew was born from a desire to change the drive-thru experience, cultivate kindness and serve premium coffee and beverages in record time, so it’s truly amazing to see how far the brand has come and the impact we’ve made.”

More than just a coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the signature Blondie, a vanilla and caramel breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is a beverage for everyone.