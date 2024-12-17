7 Brew, the drive-thru beverage concept reimagining the industry with its speed of service, premium quality drinks, and high-energy hospitality, announced that it has surpassed a significant milestone of 300 stands with its latest openings across the U.S. The Company closes out a year marked by rapid growth, an expanded leadership team and delivering unbeatable value to customers.

“I am incredibly proud of 7 Brew’s achievements this year as we celebrate our 300th stand milestone. None of this would have been possible without the passion and dedication of our franchise partners,” said Chris Dawson, President of 7 Brew. “This milestone reflects not only the hard work of our team but also the unwavering support of our loyal customers. It’s a testament to our commitment to cultivating kindness with every cup we serve. In addition to expanding our reach, we’ve built stronger, more meaningful connections with our customers and the communities we serve, bringing joy to every stand we open.”

300+ Stands and Counting

The Company’s new stands feature canopied double-lane drive thrus, and the unique and vibrant experience that’s become synonymous with the 7 Brew name. Ensuring quick and friendly service without compromising on quality, customers can choose from 7 Brew’s expansive menu of more than 20,000 beverage combinations. 7 Brew ended 2023 with 180 stands in the U.S., and expects to end 2024 with well over 300.

Top Talent Brewing

7 Brew welcomed two notable additions to its executive team this year – President Chris Dawson and Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez – signaling a strong commitment to steering the company toward a thriving future. Chris Dawson has brought with him visionary leadership and operational expertise, and Nick Chavez will drive greater brand awareness, customer engagement and market expansion, positioning 7 Brew for transformative growth in the drive-thru beverage space.

7 Days of 7 Brew

Just like Santa’s sleigh, 7 Brew is overflowing with holiday cheer this season! Its beloved “7 Days of 7 Brew” returns December 16 to December 22, offering a week of festive fun and fantastic deals. The lineup includes free drinks with gift card purchases, the chance to rack up 7X the points on all your favorite drinks, free kids’ drinks for letters to Santa and more! Unwrap all the ways to save and celebrate at 7brew.com/7days!

7 Brew successfully surpassed its milestone of 300 stands with the debut of the following locations: