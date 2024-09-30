In an effort to promote meaningful conversations between community members and local law enforcement, 7 Brew is participating in national Coffee with a Cop Day. A free coffee of choice will be offered to every police officer in attendance, and the public is invited to join us in the drive-thru for candid conversations over delicious beverages.

True to 7 Brew’s mission of cultivating kindness, the drive-thru beverage operator is proud to host local police officers and community members who are interested in getting to know each other and discovering mutual goals for the communities they live in and serve.

KEY TAKEAWAYS AND QUOTES:

Chris Dawson, 7 Brew President – “At 7 Brew, every sip has the power to spark a smile, and every moment has the potential to bring us closer together. That’s why we’re thrilled to be hosting this incredible event across a number of our stands, bringing together our brave law enforcement officers and the residents they serve. We’re honored to be a part of this movement, and look forward to the positive moments that unfold as we work together to build stronger, more compassionate communities, one cup at a time.”

WHERE + WHEN (All Local Times):