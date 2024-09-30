In an effort to promote meaningful conversations between community members and local law enforcement, 7 Brew is participating in national Coffee with a Cop Day. A free coffee of choice will be offered to every police officer in attendance, and the public is invited to join us in the drive-thru for candid conversations over delicious beverages.
True to 7 Brew’s mission of cultivating kindness, the drive-thru beverage operator is proud to host local police officers and community members who are interested in getting to know each other and discovering mutual goals for the communities they live in and serve.
KEY TAKEAWAYS AND QUOTES:
Chris Dawson, 7 Brew President – “At 7 Brew, every sip has the power to spark a smile, and every moment has the potential to bring us closer together. That’s why we’re thrilled to be hosting this incredible event across a number of our stands, bringing together our brave law enforcement officers and the residents they serve. We’re honored to be a part of this movement, and look forward to the positive moments that unfold as we work together to build stronger, more compassionate communities, one cup at a time.”
WHERE + WHEN (All Local Times):
- Arkansas
- 7 Brew – 2960 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR (Springdale Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 2500 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR (Bentonville Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 3322 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR (Fayetteville Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 11100 N Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock (Little Rock Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 8023 Cantrell Road, Little Rock (Little Rock Police Department)
- 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
- 7 Brew – 11921 Maumelle Blvd, N. Little Rock (North Little Rock Police Department)
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 7001 John F. Kennedy Blvd, N. Little Rock (North Little Rock Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 3212 E Race Ave, Searcy, AR (Searcy Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
- Colorado
- 7 Brew – 2209 Main St, Alamosa, CO 81101 (Alamosa Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- Connecticut
- 7 Brew – 905 N Colony Road, Wallingford, CT (Wallingford Police Department)
- 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- Florida
- 7 Brew – 44 Eglin Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, 32584 (Fort Walton Police Department)
- 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM
- 7 Brew – 1162 John Sims Pkwy, Niceville, FL 32578 (Niceville Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 800 N 14th St., Leesburg, FL 34748 (Leesburg Police Department)
- 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 1809 S. Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL (Melbourne Police Department)
- 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 5450 Murrell Rd, Rockledge, FL (Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)
- 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 5430 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL (City of Fort Piece Police Department)
- 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Louisiana
- 7 Brew – 2307 W Thomas Hammond, LA 70401 (Hammond Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 1604 SW Railroad Ave Hammond, LA 70403 (Hammond Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
- Mississippi
- 7 Brew – 137 E Pineview Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 (Flowood Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 5758 US-80 Pearl, MS 39208 (Pearl Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
- Missouri
- 7 Brew – 1807 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO (Jefferson City Police Department)
- 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 1580 State Hwy K, O’Fallon, MO (O’Fallon Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 5997 Mid-Rivers Mall Dr, Cottleville, MO (Cottleville Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 3600 Monticello Plaza Dr, O’Fallon, MO (O’Fallon Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 8310 Old Hwy N, Lake St. Louis, MO (O’Fallon Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 1087 S Jefferson Ave, Lebanon, MO (Lebanon Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 700 N Bishop Ave, Rolla, MO (Rolla Police Department)
- 6:30 AM – 8:30 AM
- New York
- 7 Brew – 100 Plaza Dr. Vestal, NY (Vestal Police Department)
- 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 4796 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY (New Hartford Police Department)
- 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
- Oklahoma
- 7 Brew – 1201 1201 N Commerce St, Ardmore, OK 73401 (Ardmore Police Department)
- 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Tennessee
- 7 Brew – 959 N Riverside Drive, Clarksville, TN (Clarksville Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- Texas
- 7 Brew – 2730 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 (Wichita Falls Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 6821 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79414 (Lubbock Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 15707 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75248 (Dallas Police Department)
- 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 2830 S State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 (Grand Prairie Police Department)
- 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 1780 N Hwy 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165 (Waxahachie Police Department)
- 10:00 – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 1780 FM157, Mansfield, TX 76063 (Mansfield Police Department)
- 8:00 – 9:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 101 Cambridge Rd, Tyler, TX (Tyler Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 1812 E SE Loop 323, Tyler, TX (Tyler Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 4020 S Broadway, Tyler, TX (Tyler Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 7 Brew – Ovilla Rd, Red Oak, TX (Red Oak Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 914 N Kilgore St, Kilgore, TX (Kilgore Police Department & Kilgore College Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 7 Brew – 6202 I-35, San Antonio, TX (Bexar County Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 3830 W Davis St, Conroe, TX (Conroe Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- Virginia
- 7 Brew – 11 Le Gordon Drive, Midlothian, VA (Chesterfield Police Department)
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- Wisconsin
- 7 Brew – 1010 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield, WI (Brookfield Police Department)
- 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 4706 75th St, Kenosha, WI (Kenosha Police Department)
- 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 7 Brew – 6031 Regency West Dr, Mount Pleasant, WI (Mount Pleasant Police Department)
- 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
