7-Eleven Adds Hot Honey Boneless Wings to Summer Menu

Summer is heating up at 7-Eleven, Inc. America's largest convenience retailer is delivering sweet, spicy goodness to its summer menu lineup with Hot Honey Boneless Wings. The new signature boneless wing flavor is available at participating 7-Eleven and Stripes stores.



Whether you're hosting friends or just winging it for lunch, Hot Honey Boneless Wings make the perfect party snack or grab-and-go treat. Made with all white meat chicken covered in a sweet and savory sauce made with real honey, these boneless wings take the flavor train into overdrive. Covered in a sweet honey chili glaze, roasted garlic, and chili pepper, you'll want to go back for seconds (and thirds). And it wouldn't be a 7-Eleven kickoff without a deal. So go big or go home: snag 16 Boneless Wings, including Hot Honey,—available in-store only at 7-Eleven and Stripes—for $5 for a limited time only. Sharing is optional, but this sounds like the tastiest way to say "thanks, Dad" this Father's Day.



"At 7-Eleven, we always look for ways to delight our customers with fun menu items. As summer heats up, we look forward to providing delicious food options that pair perfectly with the warm weather," says Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods. "These Hot Honey Boneless Wings are reminiscent of outdoor grilling in the summer, and the contrast of sweet and spicy is an ongoing food trend that will satisfy any craving."



The deals don't stop there. For a limited time, members of the award-winning 7Rewards loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products—can purchase eight boneless wings for $2.99 (you read that right!) at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.