7-Eleven Adds Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Slurpee to Lineup

7-Eleven, Inc. announced the newest addition to the Slurpee drink lineup – Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee. A delicious blend of blueberry and hibiscus flavors, this frozen drink promises to pack a floral and fruity punch. The sugar-free drink is available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores for a limited-time only.

"Our customers are always looking to us to deliver unique and innovative products, and we love blending our beloved proprietary beverages with popular national brands," says 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. "Even in the chilly temperatures, this sugar-free Slurpee drink – served at a frosty 28 degrees – makes for a tasty, wintry treat sure to delight tastebuds."

This mouthwatering Slurpee drink – boasting a bright purple hue – is perfect for those who prefer a sugar-free option but also want to satisfy their sweet tooth. Customers can keep it "cool" this winter with the Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee or sip on a variety of classic Slurpee drink flavors such as Coca-Cola and Cherry.

To make things even sweeter, customers can enjoy a small Slurpee drink for just $1 for a limited time only. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can also redeem points for free snacks and goodies – and unlock exclusive deals on their favorite products like the Fruit Blend Fruit Cup, the Strawberry-Blueberry Parfait and other tastyselections.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7-Eleven.com.