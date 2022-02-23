7-Eleven Announces Collaboration with Rocket League

7-Eleven, Inc. is collaborating with Rocket League – a popular sports-action video game that features a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer with vehicular mayhem – to bring gamers adrenaline-filled ways to take their play to the next level. With exclusive in-game 7-Eleven customization items and a fan-designed real-life 7-Eleven car hitting the road, there will be new ways for consumers to drive in style. Plus, Slurpee drink lovers can fuel up with the Blue ROCKETberry Slurpee drink with an exclusive cup that changes color on contact with a cold drink and is topped with a Rocket League ball as a lid.

“7-Eleven’s social followers LOVE sharing their ‘carfies’ with us (AKA photos of their sweet rides in front of 7-Eleven stores) using the trending hashtag #CarsOf7Eleven and Slurpee-loving car enthusiasts have even organized unofficial car meetups in our parking lots across the country,” says Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer. “So, it felt right to give car fans the chance to boost their ride in the Rocket League arena… While also helping us design… and potentially win… a Rocket League-inspired car IRL.”

Take 7-Eleven Favorites into Overdrive

7-Eleven’s most iconic products will be hitting the Rocket League pitch through a selection of exclusive in-game items that can only be accessed by purchasing Mountain Dew, Doritos and select food and beverages products at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Customers who purchase these items via the Speedy Rewards or 7Rewards loyalty apps, or through the 7NOW delivery app, will be given a chance to unlock a code to boost their ride while playing the game. There are six unique items, inspired by real 7-Eleven crowd-favorites including an animated decal that looks like a classic Slurpee drink and an antenna and topper with a Big Bite hot dog. And as an ode to this ultimate collaboration, 7-Eleven has renamed its iconic Blue Raspberry Slurpee drink to Blue ROCKETBERRY for a limited time.

Introducing Model 711, a One-of-a-Kind Ford Mustang

What if these extreme customizations could translate to the real world? 7-Eleven fans will have the opportunity to help design and win a car IRL – called Model 711 – by choosing everything from a wrap design, rim color, seat design, custom grill, snack holders and even the scent (think a mouthwatering taquito or craveable cheese pizza…mmmm) simply by voting on social media. Car fanatics looking to influence the mods (that’s gearhead speak for car modifications) for this exclusive car should keep an eye on 7-Eleven’s Instagram and Twitter channels and visit 7-Eleven.com to learn more. One lucky customer will win the Model 711 car through a social media, delivery and in-store sweepstakes featuring favorites like mini tacos, chicken strips, Red Bull products and more.

7-Eleven Sponsors Esports Competition

7-Eleven is also an official sponsor of the North American Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS), the world’s premier professional Rocket League competition. The partnership includes naming rights to a North American Regional Event, the 7-Eleven Slurpee Cup, taking place on May 13-15, 2022 on Rocket League’s Twitch channel and YouTube channel.

“Our collaboration with 7-Eleven is a first-of-its-kind for Rocket League and Psyonix, partnering with a retailer to offer our fans and theirs, unique content both in and out of game,” says Phil Piliero, VP, Psyonix Co-Studio Head. “The color-changing Rocket League Slurpee cup is one that I'm personally excited for, and I know our fans will love it as well as the Slurpee themed in-game customization items.”