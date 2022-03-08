7-Eleven Brings Back $3.14 Pizza Deal for Pi Day

7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing back its $3.14 pizza deal in celebration of everyone's favorite math holiday, Pi Day. On Monday March 14th, aka 3/14, customers can enjoy a deal on any whole pizza at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores. The perfect solution for a hungry mathematician.

Here's what consumers knead-to-know: 7-Eleven and Speedway customers can pick up a whole pizza in-store through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or order through the 7NOW delivery app on Pi Day and score their pizza for just $3.14. At 7-Eleven, enjoy a hearty slice of 7-Meat pizza, topped with Chicago-style Sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. If customers prefer the classics, they can't go wrong with a Cheese or Pepperoni pie, both made with 100% Real Mozzarella made from whole milk piled on our signature mouth-watering sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes.

"Our $3.14 Pi Day pizza promotion has become a tradition that our customers look forward to year after year," says Deanna Hall, 7-Eleven director of fresh foods. "Not only is Pi Day a fun and quirky math holiday, but it's a great opportunity to showcase our great quality pizza that aims to deliver unmatched convenience to our customers. Delicious pizza at a great price plus convenience equals happy customers. Now that adds up!"

No need to be a genius to understand these amazing deals. Customers grabbing a $3.14 large pizza in-store on Pi Day can pair their pie with popular snacks and drinks, like 7-Select kettle chips and ice cream pints and an ice-cold Big Gulp beverage. Prefer having pizza delivered? Order a pizza for delivery via the 7NOW delivery app for only $3.14 without missing a second of a certain mid-March sports event.

Like Pi, the savings never end at 7-Eleven, especially with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, where customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including our craveable pizza, for just $5.95 a month. Even better, subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits including the option to select a free product, such as a free Slurpee drink. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com.