7-Eleven Brings Back Winter Wonderland Cocoa

This winter, 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing back a holiday classic with a twist. 7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa is a hot, rich cocoa blended with a cool candy cane flavor that will have customers dusting off their snow boots and getting cozy by the fire. Pair the winter classic with chocolate sauce and creamer and you've got the quintessential wintery treat.

7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa makes the perfect on-the-go drink for the ice rink or a delicious indulgence when you're celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Feeling extra festive? You can customize your cocoa with more toppings like marshmallows, cinnamon, caramel, and a variety of creamers. And because each cup deserves to be a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, 7-Eleven is giving the gift of free customizations to your drink at the hot beverage bar, all year round.

"Hot cocoa is a winter staple, and though we encourage enjoying the sweet treat year-round at 7-Eleven, our customers look forward to our exciting seasonal takes on this fan-favorite beverage," says Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "The Winter Wonderland Cocoa encompasses the flavors of two classic holiday treats—hot cocoa and candy canes—that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia for so many of our customers."

You can spread the joy as well with a treat for everyone on your nice list this year. The Winter Wonderland Cocoa, available for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, costs the same as every other hot beverage – talk about a reason to celebrate.

Plus, 7Rewards members can pick up any size coffee, or hot chocolate, and get any muffin (baked fresh daily!) for just $2 at participating 7-Eleven stores. You too can become a member of 7Rewards, the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases, making every day feel like a holiday.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.