7-Eleven to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Free Pizza

The unofficial start of summer is finally here, and 7-Eleven is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a pizza deal for first-time 7NOW customers.

You heard that right, first-time customers can redeem a free pizza with any order on 7NOW using the code PIZZA.

Whether you're stocking up on ice and beer to enjoy by the pool or ordering 7-Select ice cream and popcorn for a movie night in, 7-Eleven has you covered.