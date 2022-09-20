7-Eleven Drops Lineup of Crocs

Style meets the snack aisle with the all-new 7-Eleven X Crocs collaboration. The exclusive collection introduces three limited-edition styles, including Crocs' newest icon: the height-forward Mega Crush Clog.

The 7-Eleven X Crocs collab reimagines Crocs’ most recognizable clog and sandal silhouettes into bold, new style statements that celebrate the world’s largest convenience retailer, including:

7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clog ($110): This creative pair showcases 7-Eleven’s vibrant colors, an elevated heel and unique Jibbitz charms. (LAUNCHING TODAY)

This creative pair showcases 7-Eleven’s vibrant colors, an elevated heel and unique Jibbitz charms. 7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Clog ($70): Featuring a collection of crave-worthy 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms, customers will always feel stylish in these boldly striped icons.​ (LAUCHING 11/7)

Featuring a collection of crave-worthy 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms, customers will always feel stylish in these boldly striped icons.​ 7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Sandal ($50): A unique take on the Classic Sandal, this pair splashes the clean and timeless colors of 7-Eleven across the stylish two-strap sandal and is adorned with customized 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms. (LAUNCHING 11/7)

Customized Jibbitz charms include the iconic 7-Eleven brand logo, the fan-favorite Slurpee drink, coffee, pizza, Big Bite Hot Dog and more. ​

Fans can get a first taste of this crave-worthy collection starting today at 12pm ET through September 22 at 12pm ET, by visiting www.crocs.com to enter the drawing for a chance to purchase a pair of the limited-edition 7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clogs. Fans will be notified if they've been selected, and quantities are limited to one pair per customer.

The 7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Clog and Sandal styles will launch globally on November 7, inviting fans around the world to celebrate 11/7 (…get it?!) with 7-Eleven and Crocs.