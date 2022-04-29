    7-Eleven Drops Spring Beverage Lineup

    April 29, 2022
    Customers can get a small Slurpee drink for just $1.

    Spring has sprung at 7-Eleven, Inc, bringing with it a whole new seasonal beverage lineup. From delicately floral and sweet yet salty coffee drinks to unique fruit flavored Slurpee drinks, these libations are the perfect companion for a warm spring day and available for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores. 

    A Springtime Pick-Me-Up
    Coffee lovers can add a little pep in their step on a dewy spring morning with the help of a new brew and flavorful syrup available at the beverage bar. Customization is always complimentary, but never boring with more than 3,000 different ways to craft a cup of joe at the OG To-Go Since 1964 coffee destination.

    • Salted Caramel Coffee: 7-Eleven's brand-new Salted Caramel Coffee will satisfy all cravings thanks to a hint of saltiness mixed with rich, buttery caramel flavor. This mouth-watering combo is the perfect complement to 7-Eleven's light-roasted, 100% Arabica beans.
    • Lavender Syrup: For those who prefer a brew with subtle sophistication, this sweet new syrup is guaranteed to get the day started on a blissful note. Floral coffee fanatics are encouraged to craft a delicious Lavender Honeybee Buzz for $1 by picking up any size of their favorite iced coffee, adding two pumps of Lavender Syrup and one pump of honey-flavored syrup, and topping with their favorite dairy or non-dairy creamer.

     

    Sipping on Sunshine
    7-Eleven's iconic frozen beverage and warm weather go hand in hand, which is why the convenience retailer has introduced three new Slurpee flavors this spring.

    • Brisk Blood Orange – This brightly colored Slurpee is what happens when you take two fan favorites—Brisk Iced Tea and a Slurpee—and combine them with the intense flavor of blood orange. The result is a bold, unique flavor that sends a refreshing kick to the senses.
    • vitaminwater XXX: acai-blueberry-pomegranate – Indulge in a self-care moment… but make it fun. This Slurpee flavor is packed with refreshing Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate flavor and is an x-cellent source of vitamins B3, B6, and B12.
    • Mango Lemonade –This blend of mango flavor and tart lemonade creates a revitalizing taste that demands you take another sip.

     

    "7-Eleven customers are all about trying new things and our all-new seasonal beverage lineup is a fun way of giving them the variety they're looking for," says Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "From fruity $1 small Slurpee drinks to fresh coffee with a great taste and value, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers have one tasty spring ahead of them. We're thrilled to continue to serve as our customers' go-to beverage destination."

    The best part about these new flavors? Customers can get their hands on a small Slurpee drink for just $1. And, for a limited time only through 7Rewards, the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, members can enjoy two small Slurpee drinks during the weekend for the price of one with a buy one, get one deal. That's right, sip on BOGO small Slurpee drinks Friday through Sunday!

    Customers can also order a refreshing Slurpee drink or coffee straight to their home via 7NOW delivery, which provides access to more than 3,000 fan favorite 7-Eleven products. For a limited time, first-time users of the 7NOW delivery app receive $10 off their first three orders. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com.

