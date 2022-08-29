7-Eleven to Give Away Free Pizza on Labor Day

Sit back, relax, and enjoy 7-Eleven pizza for free on Labor Day and National Cheese Pizza Day. You read that right, first-time 7NOW customers can redeem a free cheese or pepperoni pizza with any order on the 7NOW delivery app using the code PIZZA.
Already an avid 7NOW user? Existing customers can get in on the celebration a few days early and enjoy a $5 cheese or pepperoni pizza from 9/2 through 9/4 via 7NOW only.
Whether you're stocking up on ice and beer to enjoy by the pool or ordering 7-Select ice cream and popcorn for a gals/guys night in, 7-Eleven has you covered and you’ll be enjoying cheesy goodness in no time.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.