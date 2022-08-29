7-Eleven to Give Away Free Pizza on Labor Day

Sit back, relax, and enjoy 7-Eleven pizza for free on Labor Day and National Cheese Pizza Day. You read that right, first-time 7NOW customers can redeem a free cheese or pepperoni pizza with any order on the 7NOW delivery app using the code PIZZA.

Already an avid 7NOW user? Existing customers can get in on the celebration a few days early and enjoy a $5 cheese or pepperoni pizza from 9/2 through 9/4 via 7NOW only.

Whether you're stocking up on ice and beer to enjoy by the pool or ordering 7-Select ice cream and popcorn for a gals/guys night in, 7-Eleven has you covered and you’ll be enjoying cheesy goodness in no time.