7-Eleven to Give Away Free Slurpees on July 4

This July 4th, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can redeem their Slurpee Day coupon for one free small Slurpee coupon at any 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location. The free small Slurpee drink offer, available in the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps, is redeemable in-store starting July 1 through July 11 (aka 7-Eleven's actual birthday).

But the party in the USA doesn't have to end! Even after redeeming their free drink, customers can sip on even more small Slurpee drinks, like What the Fanta, for just $1 in-store and via 7NOW delivery all summer long.

The convenience retailers are also rewarding customers with one dollar deals on their favorite snacks! From July 1 until July 11, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snack on select items in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations for just $1, including all grill items.