7-Eleven is Giving Away Large Pizzas on Super Bow Sunday

To kick off football fans' favorite day of the year, 7-Eleven, Inc. is giving customers a free large pizza through the 7NOW Delivery app. This big deal for the Big Game is only available on Sunday, February 12.

All pizza flavors are included in this deal, including Extreme Meat, Cheese, Pepperoni Pizza and Breakfast Pizza, available at select stores! No matter customers' pizza preference, 7-Eleven has got 'em covered. Exclusively available through the 7NOW Delivery app, the deal will be applied automatically at checkout on February 12 only. Talk about a touchdown!

"Whether you're a football fanatic or just tuning in for the commercials and halftime show, the Big Game is the most exciting Sunday of the year," says 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food, Vareesha Shariff. "What better way to celebrate than with free pizza delivered straight to your doorstep?"

With more than 3,000 items to choose from, the 7NOW Delivery app offers customers a convenient way to enjoy their favorite foods and watch party essentials – from savory taquitos to 5 for $5 bone-in wings -- all without missing any of the action. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

And the Big Game wouldn't be complete without refreshments, like fan-favorite Red Bull! Alcohol delivery, including beer and wine, is also available through the 7NOW Delivery app in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Now that's a play we can get behind!