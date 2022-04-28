7-Eleven to Host National Hiring Event

7‑Eleven, Inc., Speedway and Stripes, along with participating independent franchise owners and operators, are hosting a National Hiring Event on Tuesday, May 3 across more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. The convenience retailers are collectively hiring passionate, customer-focused employees for 60,000 jobs.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., interested candidates are invited to apply to all open positions in-person at one of the more than 13,000 locations or online by visiting careers.7‑Eleven.com and Speedway.com/careers. Same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers are available for in-person applicants. Career opportunities include both entry-level and management positions inside the store as well as support roles and numerous IT positions and maintenance technicians to help fuel 7‑Eleven’s industry leading and innovative technological initiatives.

“For more than 90 years, 7‑Eleven has been innovating to meet customer needs, and 2022 is presenting our family of brands with more exciting growth opportunities than ever across the country,” says Doug Rosencrans, 7‑Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We pride ourselves in providing associates with career advancement, flexible work schedules and competitive pay, and we welcome you to come learn and grow with 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes.”

Store associate positions also will typically help continue to meet the surge in summer traffic, both in stores and through mobile orders, made through the 7NOW delivery app. 7NOW Delivery offers more than 3,000 favorite 7‑Eleven beverages, snacks, and more to be ordered online and delivered directly to customers. Alcohol delivery is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. The 7NOW app provides real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.