7-Eleven Introduces Two New Pizzas

7-Eleven, Inc. is rolling out two brand new pizza varieties, Veggie and Breakfast. The all-new pizzas are now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.



For those who are indeSLICEsive, 7-Eleven has all the options. The Breakfast pizza features 7-Eleven's signature crust topped with gravy, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and savory breakfast sausage. And for those into the classics, the Veggie pizza is loaded with all the good stuff: fire-roasted and diced red bell pepper, green bell pepper, white onions, and sliced mushrooms.

And for a limited time, members of the award-winning 7Rewards loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products—can buy any size fountain drink or hot beverage and get a Breakfast Pizza slice for just $1.

"Whatever the occasion, pizza brings people together, and it's always been an obvious choice to our customers," says Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food. "We're constantly innovating to offer our customers new, exciting ways to enjoy their favorite things. This time, we're tapping into the trends of more creative and non-traditional pizzas, including savory sauces and plant-based offerings. No matter how you slice it, you can't go wrong with either of these new craveable pizzas."



All Paths Lead to Pizza

First-time users of the 7NOW delivery app will receive a free pizza with code PIZZA**. And customers who love a weekend pizza night can enjoy $5 Whole Pizza Weekends via 7NOW.

With the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including craveable pizza and delicious coffee, for just $5.95 a month.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.