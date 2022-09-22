7-Eleven Launches Smokey Cheddar Sausage for Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is here and that means it's time to don lederhosen and nosh on some indulgent, seasonal fare. 7-Eleven, Inc. has introduced the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, the convenience retailer's take on Germany's culinary staple with a smokey, savory and cheesy twist. No need to travel to Deutschland to enjoy traditional Bavarian cuisine – customers can snag this snack at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores for a limited time.

Autumn festivals are a time to showcase some of the season's finest food, and 7-Eleven's Smokey Cheddar Sausage – made with real cheddar cheese and a Johnsonville sausage, smoked naturally with hardwood chips – is the perfect addition to any German-inspired feast. Nestled in a pillowy bun, this wurst can be topped with a variety of condiments and toppings in-store – like mustard, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions and more. What's more, members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards will earn 200 bonus points with each purchase of a Smokey Cheddar Sausage.

"We're excited to bring our customers another new, innovative menu item with the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, arriving just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations happening around the world," shares Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food. "Pair this wurst with a Bavarian-inspired side like our 7-Select Mini Twist Pretzels and you have a 'Wiesn' to party!"

And Oktoberfest isn't complete without some un-beer-lievable deals! Enjoy can't miss offers on ales, pales, and more in-store and through delivery via the 7NOW delivery app. Better yet, with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 per month.

