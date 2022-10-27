7-Eleven to Offer $2 Nachos for National Nacho Day

On November 6, celebrate National Nacho Day with 7-Eleven, Speedy and Stripes.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can craft their perfect nachos for just $2. Endless topping options include hot chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños, and pico de gallo. Selections vary by store.

Can’t dip out to pick-up this nacho average deal? Not to worry - it’s also available for delivery through the 7NOW app.