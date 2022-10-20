7-Eleven to Offer BOGO Large Pizza Deal on Halloween

Creep it real this Halloween with 7-Eleven, Inc. The world's largest convenience retailer is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal on any large pizza on October 31. And for ghouls and goblins who want to celebrate early, stop by the nearest location for a $5 large pizza all Halloween weekend long. Both eerie-sistible offers are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

The world’s largest convenience retailer is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal on any large pizza on October 31!

Be the ghost—or ghostess—with the mostess and get something everyone will love. With a variety of toppings and mouth-watering sauces to satiate every craving at any time of day, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes' pizzas are the perfect treat for all Halloween festivities. There will be no frights, just delights with delicious flavors like Cheese, Pepperoni, 7-Meat and even Breakfast pizza.

"Halloween is the second highest day for 7-Eleven's pizza sales all year, which we attribute to its ability to feed families, neighborhoods and communities quickly at a great value," says 7-Eleven's Senior Director of Hot Food, Vareesha Shariff. "And what does 7-Eleven have that other pizza places don't? Candy. With a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy, 7-Eleven's oven-baked and ready-to-eat pizzas are the most perfect complement to every sweet treat. You could say it's love at first bite!"

What would Halloween be without some spooky swag? 7-Eleven recently dropped fang-tastic Halloween-themed apparel on 7Collection, the brand's online merchandise shop. Featuring a variety of tees and hoodies, this collection was specially curated for spooky season's fans and stans and only available through the end of October.

Why run to a grocery store when Halloween's sweetest treats and savory deals are also available via 7-Eleven's 7NOW delivery app? And with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorites 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 per month.